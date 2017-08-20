Your August 20, 2017 forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
People head to St. Clair for solar eclipse
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
$6,000 worth of liquor stolen from store
-
Couple makes thousands of dollars selling eclipse glasses
-
First responders prepare for solar eclipse
-
How to tell if your eclipse glasses are safe
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
The mystery of the I-70 black goo
-
Scott Friday Night Forecast
More Stories
-
Home of Popeye to host tens of thousands for total…Aug 20, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Dick Gregory, legendary comic and civil rights…Aug 19, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Pirates top Cardinals 6-4 in rough outing for WachaAug 19, 2017, 9:12 p.m.