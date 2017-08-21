Your August 22, 2017 forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eclipse totality in Union, MO
-
Florida officers shot Friday night
-
Ferguson-Florissant superintendent arrested
-
Local couple ties the knot during total eclipse
-
Short night for zoo animals
-
People head to St. Clair for solar eclipse
-
St. Clair attracts eclipse fanatics
-
Small airport welcomes eclipse-viewing pilots
-
Timelapse: Total solar eclipse hits Oregon
-
Local leader helps teens injured in shooting
More Stories
-
Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exitAug 21, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
WATCH: Eclipse reaches totality in Union, Mo.Aug 21, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: What you all saw during #Eclipse2017Aug 21, 2017, 3:22 p.m.