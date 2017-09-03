Your September 3, 2017 weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family of bystander struck in shooting speaks out
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
Fake gas worker sneaks into woman's home
-
2 men arrested for shooting officers & woman
-
Truckloads of supplies arrive in Houston
-
WATCH: Aerial view of Harvey flooding in Houston area
-
City fines woman for other people's trash
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Superintendent apologizes for column
-
Chick-Fil-A worker helps rescue family from flooded home
More Stories
-
Family fear mother of two struck by stray bullet may…Sep. 2, 2017, 8:59 p.m.
-
'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social mediaSep. 2, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
-
Where to drop off items to assist those in TexasAug 29, 2017, 7:51 p.m.