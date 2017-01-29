Monday 4am Web Weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Syrian men in STL worry about family overseas
-
Schnucks to offer grocery delivery next month
-
At least 5 killed in Mosque shooting
-
Teacher takes girl to father-daughter dance
-
New phone scam reported across U.S.
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Family pleas to help find missing man
-
Judge grants stay on Trump immigration order
-
Catching criminals on camera in O'Fallon, IL
-
Man almost killed in ambulance helicopter crash defies the odds
More Stories
-
Syrian refugees in St. Louis don't expect to ever…Jan 29, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react to President's…Jan 29, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
-
Valentine's Day tastiest deal has bacon!Jan 30, 2017, 2:40 a.m.