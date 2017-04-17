TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunset Hills mansion has $800,000 pool house
-
Semi crashes into two Soulard businesses
-
Arrest made in fatal Instagram shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Police: Man under influence of LSD stabs 3, walks naked through Walmart
-
Man charged with sex assault involving juvenile
-
Prince death search warrants reveal details of evidence
-
Verify: What is real in Go Fund Me and what is not?
-
April the Giraffe: A healthy obsession
-
$50,000 reward to find Steve Stephens
More Stories
-
Semi barrels into Soulard building, knocks out power…Apr 17, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Online innovation leading local fight against ParkinsonsApr 17, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
The spy camera sold on Amazon police want you to know aboutApr 17, 2017, 8:58 p.m.