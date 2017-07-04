Your July 5, 2017 weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fireworks misfire in St. Charles
-
String of carjackings under investigation
-
Father of 6 shot and killed on I-55
-
Man killed in north county crash
-
Man ID'd in Belleville standoff
-
Toddler drowns in Florissant pool
-
West County Center increasing security
-
Violent overnight in St. Louis as 5 shooting occur since Midnight
-
Fair St. Louis continues in Forest Park
-
3 Kirkwood students earn perfect ACT scores
More Stories
-
6-year-old injured after fireworks misfire at Bogey…Jul. 4, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
80-year-old missing woman found in MissouriJul. 4, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
-
Military moms share special message on Independence DayJul. 4, 2017, 5:55 p.m.