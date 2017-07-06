TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends mourn teenager killed in crash
-
Second razor blade found in Walmart cart
-
What's next for Mizzou after 2015 unrest?
-
IL House overrides veto, passes budget
-
Woman seriously injured in fireworks accident
-
One dead after crash on Interstate 44
-
Missouri governor signs Blue Bill Alert law
-
MO cooperates with voter fraud investigation
-
Who killed lulu
-
Sexual predator moved out of Madison Co. Jail
More Stories
-
Illinois House OKs budget, ends historic impasseJul. 6, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
-
What's next for Mizzou after 2015 campus unrestJul. 6, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Mega Millions, Powerball sales resume in Illinois…Jun 27, 2017, 4:54 p.m.