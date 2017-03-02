Your Thursday Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Perryville residents recover from deadly tornado
-
Perryville residents begin the rebuilding process
-
Local woman survives rare heart attack
-
5 On Your Side investigates garbage trucks
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Lenten options at Hodak's
-
Severe storms turn deadly in Perryville
-
Oh my gosh, look at that adorable hair!
-
Maryville neighborhood hit hard with hail
More Stories
-
"Mad as hell": Garbage trucks damage homeowners propertyMar. 1, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016Mar. 1, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Perryville tornado's path eerily similar to…Mar. 1, 2017, 9:25 p.m.