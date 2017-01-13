Freezing rain falls in St. Francois County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Ice Storm Warning until Sunday
-
fri web wx 4am
-
WATCH: Holy Child Catholic School snow day announcement
-
Winter hacks to keep ice off your car
-
MoDOT updates plan to keep streets clear
-
Tips for navigating icy roads
-
Winter weather watch, ice expected
-
Predicting the winter weather
More Stories
-
4:30 | MoDOT to review weekend road conditionsJan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
-
Travel advisories issued in MO, ILJan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
LIST: Closures, cancellations due to weatherJan 13, 2017, 2:17 p.m.