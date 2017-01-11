Gov. Greitens activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm

Eric Greitens

Due to the National Weather Service's winter storm watch starting Thursday and running through Saturday, Gov. Eric Greitens has activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center.

In a press release from the governor, Greitens issued Executive Order No. 17-05 due to potential damage from the storm. The release said "significant ice accumulations could down trees and power lines leading to power outages."

"We will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops," Greitens said in the release. "Our team is working closely with the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies to make safety through this storm our top priority.”

