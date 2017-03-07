Greitens declares state of emergency after strong storms across MO

Arial photos from Oak Grove, Missouri. Oak Grove Emergency Management Director Mark Sherwood says a tornado damaged about 20 homes in the town and 10 to 15 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo credit: NBC)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency after storms carrying tornadoes, hail and strong winds caused damage across the state.

The governor's declaration makes state emergency operations available to areas hit by Monday night's storms.

Greitens also toured Oak Grove on Tuesday to view damage in the city, which was Missouri's hardest-hit.

Emergency officials say 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings were damaged Monday night in Oak Grove, just east of Kansas City. Other severe damage was reported in Smithville, north of Kansas City, with scattered damage reported elsewhere.

The destructive weather was part of a larger storm system that dropped tornadoes and hail across the Midwest on Monday night and early Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.