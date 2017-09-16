Hurricane Jose's path threatens East Coast; two other storms likely in Atlantic

A satellite image shows Jose (lower right) spinning in the western Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 12, 2017. The remnants of Irma are over the east-central U.S. (Photo: NOAA) (Photo: NOAA, Custom)

Hurricane Jose, now spinning about 600 miles east of Miami, remains a threat to the East Coast next week.

Jose could hit or graze the Mid-Atlantic, New England or Atlantic Canada coasts early next week, AccuWeather said, or potentially spin completely out to sea.

Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping close tabs on two other weather systems, one of which is now Tropical Depression Fourteen and should become Tropical Storm Lee over the weekend. That storm has 35 mph winds and is located about 450 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The other system, now spinning about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands of the Caribbean, should eventually become Hurricane Maria next week.

"In a few days, we'll have three swirling out there," said meteorologist Ryan Maue: "Hurricane Jose, Tropical Storm Lee, and probably Hurricane Maria."

Maria "could be a really big problem for the Islands in the Caribbean reeling from Irma," warned Maue.

As for Jose, ocean swells generated by the storm will continue to impact Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. East Coast over the weekend and into early next week, the hurricane center said.

"These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions," according to the hurricane center.

Waves higher than 10 feet may reach the coastline north of the Georgia/South Carolina border late this weekend, Weather.com said.

Much of the coast of New England remains in the "cone of uncertainty" for Jose, so a graze or strike is still possible.

As for intensity, "we expect Jose to fluctuate between a minimal hurricane and tropical storm over the next several days," according to AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

Looking ahead, hurricane activity in the Atlantic should continue to be above-normal over the next couple of weeks, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.

In the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Norma is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves north towards Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

A hurricane watch may be posted for the Baja later Friday, which would include the tourist resorts of Cabo San Lucas.

Rain from the remnants of Norma could dampen portions of the U.S. Southwest by the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said.

