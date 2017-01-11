Icy weather returns Friday

KSDK -- A prolonged period of unsettled weather is expected to develop by late Thursday night and continue in waves into the weekend.

Gusty south breezes will push temperatures into the 50s and 60s during the day Wednesday ahead of a cold front that arrives late Wednesday night. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible as this front moves through. Any rain moves farther south during the day on Thursday at the same time colder air moves in from the north. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and many areas will struggle to get back to freezing on Friday.

With the cold air in place, warm and moist air aloft will be moving over us creating mostly freezing rain. There may be some sleet, especially when the precipitation first starts, but freezing rain seems to be the most likely scenario. This will create a glaze of ice on elevated and untreated surfaces. At this time is appears that at least a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice will accumulate in many areas.

Photos: Winter weather moving into STL region

A winter storm watch is now in effect for a good portion of southwest Illinois into the St. Louis metro area. The watch also includes areas south along I-55, down I-44 and west along I-70.

Additional waves of moisture will stream over the area Friday night into Sunday with temperatures slowly warming above freezing in most areas by lunchtime Sunday. Once we are above freezing, we should be looking at just rain for Sunday night into Monday.

Travel impacts will exist this weekend. If there is enough ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches, power outages may become a problem, something we will be monitoring.

(© 2017 KSDK)