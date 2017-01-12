Icy weather returns Friday

KSDK -- A prolonged period of unsettled weather will develop by late Thursday night south of St. Louis and move into the metro area during the day Friday. Waves of precipitation will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures are falling into the 30s today as the colder air moves in from the north. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and many areas will struggle to get back to freezing on Friday.

With the cold air in place, warm and moist air aloft will be moving over us creating mostly freezing rain. There may be some sleet, especially when the precipitation first starts, but freezing rain seems to be the most likely scenario.

This will create a glaze of ice on elevated and untreated surfaces. At this time is appears that at least a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice will accumulate in many areas. Some areas may see a quarter to a half of an inch accumulate which increases the potential for power outages in those areas

A winter storm watch remains in effect for most of the 5 On Your Side viewing area.

Additional waves of moisture will stream over the area Friday night into Sunday with temperatures slowly warming above freezing in most areas by lunchtime Sunday. Once we are above freezing, we should be looking at just rain for Sunday night into Monday.

Travel impacts will exist this weekend. If there is enough ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches, power outages may become a problem, something we will be monitoring. Fortunately, winds are not expected to be very strong as the ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

