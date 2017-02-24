Mother Nature: It's still February

KSDK -- Temperatures have been tumbling early Friday across central and western Missouri and despite the mild start, Friday evening will feel more like February in St. Louis.

Gusty winds will force temperatures into the 30s late tonight with wind chills dropping into the upper teens to around 20 early Saturday. Wind chills during the Mardi Gras Parade in Soulard will remain in the 20s around lunchtime. A few snow flurries are even possible later tonight and early Saturday with the cold air spilling into the area.









Despite the weekend chill, we are still on track to smash the record for warmest February on record in St. Louis. Through the 23rd, the average temperature is 47.5 degrees. The warmest February on record was in 1882 with an average temperature of 44.6 degrees.

