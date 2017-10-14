Near record October heat helps fuel strong storms

Strong storms are expected to push across portions of Missouri and Illinois Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Near record high temperatures Saturday will help fuel the stronger storms to the north and west of St. Louis before midnight.

After midnight, the storms will approach the 5 On Your Side area and move into St. Louis between 1 and 3 a.m. While some of the storms may still have strong gusty winds, overall, the severe threat will be diminishing by the time the storms get to the metro area.

Much colder air will rush in behind this system on Sunday morning as the showers move away from St. Louis. Winds will likely gust to around or alittle above 30 m.p.h. the first half of Sunday. Runners in town for the Michelob Ultra Rock 'n' Roll marathon will be treated to a damp start at race time with gusty winds and temperatures in the 50s.

An extended period of quiet weather is expected for the work week ahead.

© 2017 KSDK-TV