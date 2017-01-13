Second wave of ice coming tonight

KSDK - Multiple waves of precipitation will impact the bi-state region through the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will be at or below freezing all day into the overnight hours, meaning significant ice accumulation will be possible.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through midday Sunday for just about the entire viewing area. Ice accumulation will be between 0.25" and 0.5", with higher amounts possible farther south and west.

Some sleet will be possible at the onset of precipitation in the St. Louis metro area between 6 - 8 a.m. with freezing rain possible through late afternoon.







Precipitation becomes a bit more spotty by mid-late evening, with another wave of freezing rain moving back in early Saturday morning before dawn.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will move back above freezing, allowing precipitation to fall as plain rain. As we dip back to near 30 degrees Saturday night, we could see a shift back to freezing rain, with surfaces becoming icy again.

Roads will still be slick Sunday morning, but temperatures jump back to near 40 in the afternoon, with freezing rain transitioning over to rain.

Travel impacts will exist this weekend. If there is enough ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches, power outages may become a problem; something we will be monitoring. Fortunately, winds are not expected to be very strong as the ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

