Severe weather downs gas station canopy, knocks out power

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - A strong storm cell blew through St. Louis Monday night, leaving downed wires and damaged property in the St. Louis Area.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that they are responding to a number of weather damage calls.

The Fire Department also responded to the collapse of a gas station canopy at around the same time. A spokesman for the Fire Department said high winds caused the damage, which sent two people to the hospital.

St. Louis & N. Vandeventer - Service station's overhead metal canopy collapsing onto vehicles. Two patients transported non-urgently. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/45QKvWgpMz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 10, 2017

The storm knocked out power to more than 450 people in St. Louis and more than 1,300 in Madison County, Illinois, according to the Ameren outage map.

