Rain will impact parts of the Cards home stretch

Sun setting, casting light on St.Louis durinh a beautiful Monday evening.

After an amazing Sunday and Monday, a quick glance at the seven-day outlook may leave Cardinals fans a little frustrated. The Toronto Blue Jays come to town Tuesday, and showers and storms come to town Wednesday.

Let's take a closer look at the forecast and possible weather around upcoming game times.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm, but it should be a great evening for Cardinal baseball.

First, Tuesday evening looks really good. It will be warm Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Game time temps will fall from the upper 70s at first pitch, down into the lower 70s for the drive home. Skies will become mostly cloudy.

Wednesday night's game may see a delayed start if forecast models are correct. Storms are forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with most of the rain expected to slide east of the stadium during the evening.

If any showers do linger, they will exited early Thursday morning, long before the game at 12:45PM. Look for partly sunny skies during Thursday's game, with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday evening's game with the Reds could be impacted by the next round showers and storms. There will also be a threat of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. But there should be a few breaks in the precipitation as well.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday. More chances Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

At Weather Day at Busch, the Cardinal's Head Groundskeeper Billy Findley said the outfield has handled up to 3 inches of rain per hour! So if the Cardinals can keep the infield in good enough shape, they will work hard to get as much baseball played as possible.

Stay tuned to 5 On Your Side for forecast updates over the coming days. And go Cardinals!

