Thunderstorm (Photo: Custom)

KSDK -- Warmer temperatures and moisture are moving into the region this Monday morning. While there may be a scattered shower today, the better chance for showers and even some thunderstorms will be this evening through the overnight hours. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with the main severe threat being large hail.

(Photo: Custom)





(Photo: Custom)

The threat for showers and any strong storms will shift away from the area early Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will approach 70 degrees.

Much colder temperatures will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a slight chance for a few rain or snow showers. Highs on Wednesday into Thursday will mostly be in the 30s.

(Photo: Custom)

(© 2017 KSDK)