Storm causing power outages in the bi-state

The falling limbs are falling on homes and power lines.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:38 PM. CST January 13, 2017

The ice storm hitting the St. Louis area this weekend is causing power outages. 

According to the Ameren Outage maps(Missouri and Illinois), more than 7,500 were without power in Missouri and another 1,500 were without power in Illinois as of 7:20 p.m. Friday.

To track outages in your area and to get into contact with providers, you can find their websites and contact information below.

Missouri Cooperative members:

Illinois Cooperative members:

Ameren Missouri

Ameren Illinois

