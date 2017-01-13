Storm causing power outages in the bi-state

Lots of trees snapping and falling on power lines and at least one home in Desloge. Ameren Missouri crews were on scene at 6:30. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The ice storm hitting the St. Louis area this weekend is causing power outages.

According to the Ameren Outage maps(Missouri and Illinois), more than 7,500 were without power in Missouri and another 1,500 were without power in Illinois as of 7:20 p.m. Friday.

To track outages in your area and to get into contact with providers, you can find their websites and contact information below.

(© 2017 KSDK)