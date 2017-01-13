Storm causing power outages in the bi-state

The ice storm hitting the St. Louis area this weekend is causing power outages.
According to the Ameren Outage maps(Missouri and Illinois), more than 7,500 were without power in Missouri and another 1,500 were without power in Illinois as of 7:20 p.m. Friday.
To track outages in your area and to get into contact with providers, you can find their websites and contact information below.
Missouri Cooperative members:
- Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (Serving Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles and Warren counties)
- Crawford Electric (Crawford County)
- Callaway Electric (rural Callaway and southern Montgomery)
- Three Rivers (Cole, Gasconade, Osage, and Franklin)
- City of Kirkwood — Call (314) 822-5842 or (314) 822-5858 for check City of Kirkwood Facebook Page
Illinois Cooperative members:
- MJM Electric (Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Madison, Fayette)
- Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative (Macoupin, Montgomery)
- Illinois Electric Cooperative (Calhoun, Green)
- Clinton County Electric (Clinton and part of St. Clair)
- Monroe County Electric (Monroe and part of St. Clair & Fayette)
- Egyptian Electric Cooperative (St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Washington)
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative (St. Clair, Clinton, Washington, Marion, Fayette)
- Southwestern Electric (Madison, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Jersey, Marion, Macoupin, Montgomery, St. Clair and Effingham counties)
Ameren Missouri
Ameren Illinois
