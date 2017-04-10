Storms producing large hail heading towards STL area

Photo sent to 5 On Your Side by Rosemarie Beil Pursel in Washington, Missouri.

KSDK - Strong storms have developed out ahead of a cold front and are dropping some large hail over parts of the metro west this morning.

Storms are generally firing up west of St. Louis and are tracking northeast. In addition to large hail, expect frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours if storms move over your neighborhood.

Storms moving over St. Charles County into northern St. Louis County have had a history of producing quarter to half dollar sized hail.

The main threat with today's storms will be large hail, but isolated damaging wind gusts are also possible. Most of the viewing area is in a marginal (lowest) risk for severe weather today, with widely scattered storms possible through the afternoon into the early evening.

Expect a dry night as the cold front sweeps through, clearing us out and cooling us down for Tuesday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV