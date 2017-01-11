Travel advisories issued in MO, IL late this week

Stock up on your French toast supplies because this weekend is going to be a good one for hunkering down at home.

Both Missouri and Illinois officials are warning drivers to avoid travel if possible, starting Thursday night and continuing through Sunday.

Freezing rain across the area is threatening Friday's morning commute.

KSDK Meteorologist Scott Connell is forecasting up to a quarter of an inch of ice will accumulate in many areas.

MoDOT says crews will be out before the winter storm, pre-treating roads with chemicals and salt.

Both MoDOT and Illinois State Police are warning drivers to be prepared with a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, blankets and gloves if they do head out on the roads.

