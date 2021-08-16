$20M home in St. Charles County features giant pool, stable, Ferris wheel

Hidden passages, tunnels and a Ferris wheel are all included in the price tag of this

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Are you looking for a new home? For the small price of $20 million this home just outside of Wentzville could be yours. It has four floors, but don't worry, there is an elevator. If you prefer to take the stairs, there are six sets of staircases.

A Ferris wheel is included in the price tag of this private resort. If that wasn't enough to make the property unique, there are hidden tunnels and passages within the 20,000 sq. ft. property.

The home includes an oversized pool with slides, a lazy river, waterfalls, and a diving board. You don't have to leave the water to grab a drink at the bar.

There is a private chapel and stables, of course.



Photos: Here's what $20M gets you in St. Charles County

It's not often that a home for sale in St. Charles County makes it into the Wall Street Journal, but real estate agents think this property could break records. If it sells for the listing price, the WSJ reports it would be the most expensive private real estate ever sold in the St. Louis metro area.