2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as it happened: Real-time updates

12:07 a.m. "Good night!" That's a wrap! The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has come to a close just a few minutes shy of lasting five hours.

12:02 a.m. After a quick two-minute break, there's a full-on jam session on stage with Def Leppard welcoming Brian May of Queen, Ian Hunter, Colin Blunstone of The Zombies, Stevie Van Zandt and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles. The whole group is singing "All The Young Dudes."

12 a.m. The midnight hour is here and Def Leppard just finished singing "Pour Some Sugar On Me." They're not done yet, though...

11:55 p.m. Joe Elliott asks the crowd if they're ready for some audience participation as the band starts jamming to "Pour Some Sugar On Me."

11:50 p.m. Def Leppard is now performing "Photograph."

11:49 p.m. One thing we've noticed scrolling through social media for Rock Hall reaction, it seems Harry Styles is the most popular topic on Twitter. Don't believe us? Just do a quick search for #RockHall2019.

11:46 p.m. Second song: "Rock Of Ages."

11:43 p.m. I can't stop this feeling... I can't stop this fight... The crowd here at the Rock Hall simulcast happily singing along.

11:42 p.m. Induction ceremony now at four and a half hours long.

11:40 p.m. Guitarist Phil Collen is shirtless for the band's first song of the night, "Hysteria." Drummer Rick Allen is also performing barefoot.

11:39 p.m. They're still getting the stage set for Def Leppard's performance.

11:35 p.m. Def Leppard finished their comments with Joe Elliott the only member of the band speaking. They're now gathering their instruments and ready to rock.

See photos of Def Leppard's induction:

PHOTOS | Def Leppard inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Rick Allen, from left, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell, of Def Leppard, accept a trophy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Brian May, of Queen, speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

11:33 p.m. "If alcoholism, car crashes and cancer couldn't kill us, the 90s have no f---king chance." -- Joe Elliott.

11:31 p.m. "He survived it, and came out on the other side stronger." -- Joe Elliott on Rick Allen losing his arm in an accident.

11:28 p.m. Joe Elliott has been talking about the band's early years for the last five minutes while offering a variety of thank you messages.

11:23 p.m. Def Leppard is welcomed to the stage among massive cheers.

11:20 p.m. Drummer Rick Allen has tears in his eyes as Brian May continues honoring the band.

11:19 p.m. Brian May is listing off Def Leppard's countless hits. What's your favorite? Tell us HERE.

11:13 p.m. Brian May just drops the first "F-bomb" of the night. It only took us four hours and one minute for it to happen. Surprising, considering this is rock 'n' roll, right?

11:12 p.m. Brian May of Queen is now on stage presenting for Def Leppard. "Rock and roll is alive and well! Am I right? I am so honored and privileged to be importing Def Leppard into the Hall of Fame."

11:10 p.m. This was their first nomination for Def Leppard, but they've been eligible for induction since 2005.

11:08 p.m. Now, Def Leppard gets their turn. A highlight reel of their career is being featured in the theater.

11:05 p.m. Def Leppard is the final induction of the night... But first, the Rock Hall is paying tribute to those we've lost in the last year. The "in memoriam" honored dozens of people, including Aretha Franklin, Avicii, Pete Shelley, Andy Anderson, Danny Kirwan, Keith Flint, Joe Jackson, Vinnie Paul, Ed King, Mac Miller, James Ingram, Dick Dale, Peter Tork and Marty Balin, among many others.