ST. LOUIS – The top ABBA tribute band in the world is coming to St. Louis this summer.

ABBA The Concert! will perform at River City Casino June 28.

The band performs the most iconic hits from ABBA, including ‘Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen.”

Tickets for the show go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $28 and can be purchased by clicking here or in River City’s gift shop.

Concert goers must be 21 years old with a valid photo ID.

RELATED: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer coming to St. Louis in November

RELATED: Rascal Flatts coming back to St. Louis May 17

RELATED: Tenacious D coming to St. Louis