Adventure awaits center stage with Metro Theater Company’s premiere of magical musical

What started as quarantine boredom has transformed into a magical musical premiering right here in STL.

ST. LOUIS – One college student's creative expression of emotions has blossomed into a beautiful culmination of pirates, mermaids and a whole lot of action!

Metro Theater Company presents the new, magical musical, Spells of the Sea.

At the center of Spells of the Sea is Finley Frankfurter, the 15-year-old daughter of a heroic fisherman. The character finds herself in an unlikely pairing, beginning an adventure through the ocean with a grumpy old lighthouse keeper. Together, they work to find ingredients to make the Elixir of Life, an elusive remedy that will save Finley’s father from a mysterious illness.

On their journey, the pair encounter mermaids and pirates, whirlpools and their worst fears, and finally a new understanding of the meaning of family, friendship, and trust in yourself.

Looking inward to flourish during darker times is exactly what playwright, lyricist, composer and actor, Guinevere Govea, did during her time of pandemic-related isolation. As a college student in Austin, Texas, she spent her days inside of her university apartment writing music that reflected her feelings. The music turned into a story, which turned into a podcast, and now, Spells of the Sea will soon take center stage at the Grandel Theatre.

Guinevere sat down with Show Me St. Louis' Dana DiPiazza to share her story. She says with the help of her then roommate, Ana Pickett, it's a dream come true to watch what was once her creative outlet come to life on stage across the country.

Audience members can anticipate the feeling of a wild journey along with the cast, Guinevere says. Meaningful lyrics, lines and scenes are meant to leave you feeling moved and motivated when the curtains close at Grandel Theatre.

Metro Theater Company celebrates its 50th season while simultaneously continuing to support young creatives by premiering the musical adventure. The show is even anticipated to continue as an off-Broadway transfer in the fall of 2023.

The action-packed tale that once sat in a campus apartment in Austin, radiating with potential for the imagination to run wild, will take center stage beginning February 5 and run through March 5.

Tickets begin at $20 (including fees) and can be purchased on MetroPlays.org.

Metro Theater Company aims to entertain, celebrate and inspire young creatives.

Spells of the Sea is 70 minutes long with no intermission and is recommended for ages 8 and up.

