AMC to start reopening theaters in St. Louis area next week

AMC Streets of St. Charles 9 will be among the theaters to reopen on Aug. 20

ST. LOUIS — AMC Theaters plans to reopen more than 100 theaters across the country on Aug. 20 after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Streets of St. Charles 9 will be among the theaters to reopen. Additional theaters will reopen in the following weeks, AMC said in a news release.

When theaters reopen, AMC will celebrate its history with a throwback to 1920 ticket prices. For one day only on Aug. 20, moviegoers can enjoy the big screen for just 15 cents.

The move theater chain also will bring back classic movies like “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters” and “Grease.” After Aug. 20, moviegoers can buy a ticket for those movies at $5 each. AMC also will be offering $5 food and beverages through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each,” said Adam Aron, president of AMC Theatres.

In addition to the throwback movie titles, guests also will be able to see new movies releases, including:

Aug. 21 Unhinged Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula Cut Throat City Words on Bathroom Walls Inception 10th anniversary event

Aug. 28 The New Mutants Personal History of David Copperfield

Sept. 3 Tenet

Sept. 11 Infidel

Sept. 18 The King’s Man War with Grandpa



For full title and showtime information, check out AMC's website.

AMC will reduce the maximum tickets available for each showtime and will have seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for social distancing between parties.

Theaters also will have enhanced cleaning procedures, nightly disinfecting and upgraded air filtration. Guests and staff will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the theater.