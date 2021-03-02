'America's Got Talent' opens virtual auditions for Midwest talent

All you have to do is either submit a video online with your audition or sign up for a virtual open call

ST. LOUIS — NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent” is kicking off its virtual auditions for Season 16.

Starting Wednesday, that includes fresh talent in the Midwest.

As stated in its press release, on Feb. 3, the whole day will be focused on Midwest talent. So this is your chance to bring it!

All you have to do is either submit a video online with your audition or sign up for a virtual open call.

According to the show’s website, if you plan to do a virtual audition, you are still urged to submit a video as well.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you must be 18 to apply for auditions or have parent/guardian submit your info.

Below are tips shared by producers on “America’s Got Talent” on submitting your video audition:

Shoot your video in a bright/well-lit setting. We want to be able to see you!

Do not use auto-tune apps like Smule or StarMaker.

Do not submit GoogleDrive links, Dropbox links, iCloud link or links to Instagram videos.

Check your video before submitting it and make sure the audio can be heard clearly.

Keep it short -- a 2-minute video should do the trick!

You are welcome to sing with a backing track as long as we can hear your voice clearly.

Do not submit a highly edited video, sizzle reel, or video with highly processed vocals.