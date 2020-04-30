And they're off! The St. Louis Aquarium is livestreaming the 'Kenturtle Derby' this weekend

Who are you placing your bets on?

ST. LOUIS — Slow and steady wins the race!

Tune in to the first annual "Kenturtle Derby" this Saturday at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Starting at 1 p.m., box turtles Lorna, Tori and Tilly will face off in a "Run for the Romaine" on Facebook Live.

The event can be viewed on the aquarium's Facebook page. Spectators are encouraged to make a party of the big race, complete with dressing up and throwing together a mint-flavored drink.

"Days of preparation and training all come down to this. Watch with us as we crown the first ever KenTURTLE Derby champion," the aquarium said. "Will we have a come-from-the-shell win and be shell-shocked? Or will we have a clear front runner? Tune into Facebook Live to find out."

The aquarium has been releasing competitor stats in the lead up to the big event.