And they're off! The St. Louis Aquarium is livestreaming the 'Kenturtle Derby' this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Slow and steady wins the race!
Tune in to the first annual "Kenturtle Derby" this Saturday at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Starting at 1 p.m., box turtles Lorna, Tori and Tilly will face off in a "Run for the Romaine" on Facebook Live.
The event can be viewed on the aquarium's Facebook page. Spectators are encouraged to make a party of the big race, complete with dressing up and throwing together a mint-flavored drink.
"Days of preparation and training all come down to this. Watch with us as we crown the first ever KenTURTLE Derby champion," the aquarium said. "Will we have a come-from-the-shell win and be shell-shocked? Or will we have a clear front runner? Tune into Facebook Live to find out."
The aquarium has been releasing competitor stats in the lead up to the big event.
Pick your favorite turtle and comment on the aquarium's Facebook pages on Friday; one lucky commenter will win a gift pack and free ticket to the aquarium when it reopens.