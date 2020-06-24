St. Louis native Andy Cohen launches radio channel for Pride weekend

Andy Cohen’s Pride Radio will be available on channel 102 on SiriusXM from Friday through Sunday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Andy Cohen is launching a limited-edition music channel for Pride weekend.

Andy Cohen’s Pride Radio launches this Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

The channel will feature music from artists including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, George Michael, Cher, Britney Spears, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more.

“We’re giving you a delicious soundtrack for Pride weekend, courtesy of an incredible, eclectic group of performers. I can’t wait to hear what’s on everybody’s playlist,” Cohen said in a press release.

Andy Cohen’s Pride Radio will be available on channel 102 on SiriusXM through Sunday.

Celebrity guest DJs on the show will include Jim Parsons, Olivia Newton-John, Barry Manilow, Matt Bomer, Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Kelly Osbourne, Margaret Cho, Jake Shears, Charlie Carver, Jonathan Bennett and Kristin Chenoweth.

