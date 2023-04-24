Andy Cohen will be added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame

The ceremony is free to the public and will take place in front of the Moonrise Hotel at 6177 Delmar in The Loop.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Andy Cohen will join the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Friday, May 5.

The late-night TV talk show host and executive producer will be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame at 5 p.m. Friday, May 5. A live ragtime band will begin performing at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony is free to the public and will take place in front of the Moonrise Hotel at 6177 Delmar in The Loop.

Cohen was born and raised in St. Louis and graduated from Clayton High School in 1986. He is best known as the host and executive producer of Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." He was also an executive producer for "The Real Housewives" franchise and hosted numerous specials.

The 54-year-old oversaw many reality shows including "Project Runway" and "Top Chef." He created two SiriusXM radio channels and has written multiple books that have been on the bestseller list.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame honors notable people from St. Louis, Missouri, who made contributions to the culture of the United States, according to their website.

Over 150 inductees were either born in the Greater St. Louis area or spent their formative or creative years here. The stars can be found along six blocks in The Delmar Loop.

Cohen will join other inductees including Maya Angelou, Bob Costas, Nelly, Stan Musial and more on the Walk of Fame.

Find more information about the St. Louis Walk of Fame and all inductees here.