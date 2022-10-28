Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend

The Today in St. Louis team shares its top five weekend picks for October 28-30.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!

Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 28-30.

Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.

Many local businesses will be staying open late for guests to shop while they take in the fall displays and illuminated pumpkins. You can visit Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Saturday night, take a cruise down the Mississippi River at a costume party. The Gateway Arch Riverboats Cruise runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and you’ll be able to dance to a DJ, enjoy light appetizers, a cash bar and compete in a costume contest. The winner will receive two tickets to the New Year’s Eve cruise. You can buy tickets for $26.

The smell of apple butter will be in the air in Kimmswick this weekend as the town hosts its 45th annual festival. This is the biggest money maker for the city and the historical society with close to 150,000 people over the span of two days. Guests can park at Windsor school campus and catch a bus into town. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday night you can stop by the Missouri Botanical Garden for a frightening good time! There are alcohol samplings, a costume contest, scavenger hunt and live music. It starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Saturday you’ll want to check out the Ferguson Fall Spooktacular! It’s at the Ferguson Community Center. It’s a family friend event full of inflatables, hayrides, a haunted house, food trucks and more. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.