ST. LOUIS — Backstreet Boys, meet St. Louis. St. Louis, meet the Backstreet Boys.

For the first time since 2013, the late-90s boyband sensation Backstreet Boys will be performing at Enterprise Center as part of the 'DNA World Tour' next September. The band announced the newest tour dates early Friday morning on Twitter.

"Okay, here we go... #DNAWorldTour 2019," the band said. "Our tenth album #BSBDNA [is] out January 25th. Thank you for all coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!"

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

The band will play on Friday, September 6, 2019. Tickets will go on pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 1, through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Wednesday, November 14, at 10 a.m.

