List: Top 5 wineries in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Saturday is National Drink Wine Day! It’s a day for wine lovers to relax and sip on a glass or two of their favorite wine. Whether you’re a pinot noir gal or a merlot guy – there’s a variety to choose from and enjoy.

Note: The video above is from 2022 and details the plans for vineyards, and more, in Augusta, Missouri.

Missouri

Stone Hill Winery – Located at 1110 Stone Hill Highway in Hermann, Missouri, Stone Hill Winery was established in 1847 and has won thousands of awards for its wines over the years. Stone Hill is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information on the winery and what it offers.

Pirtle Winery – Located at 502 Spring Street in Weston, Missouri, family-owned and operated Pirtle Winery was established in 1978. The winery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Adam Puchta Winery – Located at 1947 Frene Creek Road in Hermann, Missouri, Adam Puchta Winery was founded in 1855. According to its website, it’s the “oldest, continuously owned” family farm winery in the U.S. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday during the winter months. Click here for more information.

Hermannhof Winery – Located at 330 E 1st Street in Hermann, Missouri, Hermannhof Winery was founded in 1852. The winery is one of the 100 early Hermann buildings placed on the National Register of Historic places. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Lindwedel Winery – Located at 3158 State Highway in Branson, Missouri, Lindwedel Winery was first established in the early 2000s after the Lindwedel family traded in the city life for a lake and scenic views. The winery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Click here for more information.

Illinois

August Hill Winery – Located at 106 Mill Street in Utica, Illinois, August Hill Winery was founded in 2002. The winery includes caves for aging wine, a tasting room and a sparkling wine program. It’s open from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Blue Sky Vineyard – Located at 3150 S Rocky Comfort Road in Makanda, Illinois, Blue Sky Vineyard & Winery was first established in the early 2000s. It's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 12-6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more informaton.

Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery – The Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery was first established in the 1980s. The vineyard is located at 4746 N Ford Road in Scales Mound, Illinois. There’s also another location, located at 111 N. Main Street in Galena, Illinois, that includes a full menu, tasting room and live music. Click here for information on both locations and hours.

Tuscan Hills Winery – Located at 2200 Historic Drive in Effingham, Illinois, Tuscan Hills was first established in 2011. The winery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.