Bills-Chiefs is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl

NEW YORK — The NFL's epic playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was the most-watched event on television since the last Super Bowl. Nielsen said it reached nearly 43 million television viewers on Sunday night.

During the fourth quarter in Kansas City, the game's audience share was 90 — meaning 90 percent of the television sets on at the time were tuned in to the game.