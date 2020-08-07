Blake Shelton concert experience coming to Starlite Drive-In on July 25

The prerecorded "Encore Drive-In Night" concert feature will air at drive-ins across North America and features special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Country singer Blake Shelton is hosting a one-night concert experience at hundreds of drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada.

One of the theaters hosting the event is the Starlite Drive-In in Cadet.

The prerecorded "Encore Drive-In Night" concert feature will air on July 25 and features special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, as well as cinematic interviews and storytelling.

The event was launched after the success of the "Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience" production, a news release for the event said. More than 350,000 fans watched the concert at drive-in theaters across North America.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie in the news release.

“We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in-person experiences.”

Drive-In Nights will admit one car, truck or SUV per ticket with up to six people inside each vehicle, as long as everyone is able to wear a seatbelt.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Tickets go on sale on July 14.