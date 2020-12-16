Looking for a unique way to break the boredom of stay-at-home? How about a socially-distant scavenger hunt?

How about a socially-distant scavenger hunt that will take you all over the St. Louis area?

It's called Bows for Birds, and sends participants on a visit to 12 different stations placed in parks and natural areas in the St. Louis region.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary near the Alton Bridge in West Alton has teamed up with the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center for the event that runs through Feb. 6, 2021.

If you want to participate, you can download a free map, and then find mystery wooden birds hidden at each location.

When you find it, you take a selfie with the mystery bird and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging #bowsforbirds.

Or email entries to bows4birds@gmail.com.

All entries should be posted or submitted by Feb. 6.

Each posted or submitted photo in the Bows for Birds challenge will be entered in a prize raffle that includes a variety of St. Louis-based outdoor experiences, parks swag, a bird-lover's kit, and more.

The more entries, the more chances to win. If you identify the species of mystery bird, you can earn an additional entry for every correct one.

There's also a Bows for Birds clue station at Powder Valley, located on the handicap accessible Tanglevine Trail.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Rd. in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.