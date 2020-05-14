Have virtual breakfast with St. Louis Aquarium's new tamandua

Join the aquarium's newest animal ambassador for breakfast at 9:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — You can have breakfast with the aquarium's newest animal ambassador this morning.

A tamandua, also known as the lesser anteater, has made the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station its new home while the aquarium is closed to the public.

You can join the tamandua for a breakfast livestream at 9:30 a.m. on May 14 and learn about what and how they eat and other facts.

Here's a sneak peek: They thrive both in trees and on the ground, and they sleep during the day in hollow tree trunks. They also have bad vision, but their hearing and sense of smell is great.

You can watch the live stream on the aquarium's Facebook page.

The aquarium is also hosting "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook where you can keep up with all your favorite animals. The streams are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

