Butterfly House to close for rest of December, January

The Butterfly House will close to general admission beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 16

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Butterfly House will be closing to general admission for the rest of December and the full month of January.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the Missouri Botanical Garden said the Butterfly House will close beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to support St. Louis County’s extension of the “Safer at Home” order.

Private tours will still be available through the end of December. You can book a private tour by clicking here.

In January, the Butterfly House will close for the entire month for annual maintenance as it breaks ground on the new entomology lab expansion, the release stated.

The Butterfly House will reopen on Feb. 1 for Morpho Mardi Gras. Guests can watch a sea of thousands of blue morpho butterflies from Costa Rica take flight in the Tropical Conservatory.

The Butterfly House will have extended hours from Feb. 1-15. Click here for more information.