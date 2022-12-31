Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!
Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy.
You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:
St. Louis County
NYE STL Dance Revolution - The Armory
St. Louis' biggest bar will host their inaugural New Year's Eve party for guests to enjoy. The Armory is home to 250,000 square feet of indoor space to play, eat, drink and enjoy!
- Where: Armory STL (3660 Market Street)
- When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets can be bought on the Armory STL website here.
NYE Live! Ballpark Village
Ballpark Village will throw the "most legendary" New Year's Eve party in St. Louis. Entertainment, drinks and food will be available for guests to enjoy. Tickets as well as packages are available on their website.
- Where: Ballpark Village
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Purchase tickets and packages here.
NYE 2023 at Molly's in Soulard
Enjoy New Year's Eve at Molly's with heated tents with access to five open bars. The event will feature multiple bars, champagne toasts, entertainment and two balloon drops.
- Where: Molly's in Soulard
- When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets and packages are available here.
New Year's Eve at The Attic
Celebrate and dance into the new year with live music at The Attic. Tickets include food, champagne at midnight and party favors for guests.
- Where: The Attic
- When: Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tickets are available here.
NYE 2023 at Paddy O's
Celebrate the new year at Paddy O's in St. Louis. All-inclusive tickets include an open bar, champagne toast and appetizers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Paddy O's
- When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Find more information about tickets here.
New Year's Eve 'Neon Nights' Celebration and Fireworks
Winterfest is hosting its celebration in a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. Music, dancers, party favors and fireworks will all be included for guests that attend!
- Where: Kiener Plaza
- When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 (Fireworks at 8 p.m.)
Information about the event and schedule are available here.
NYE 2023 at The Crow's Nest
The Crow's Nest in Maplewood is hosting its own New Year's Eve party with music, drinks and food for guests!
- Where: The Crow's Nest (7336 Manchester Rd)
- When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Information about the event is available on The Crow's Nest's Facebook.
New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise
The popular dinner cruise is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration. Enjoy music, food, champagne toast and much more from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch!
- Where: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch
- When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 (Note: Cruise boards 30 minutes prior to cruise time).
Ticket pricing and additional information are available on their website here.
New Year's Eve Party Cruise
Ring in 2023 with live music, food and desserts, drinks and more from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. This 21+ event will have a champagne toast at midnight to ring in the new year.
- Where: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch
- When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Ticket pricing and additional information are available on their website here.
New Year's Eve at Steinberg Ice Rink
The Steinberg Ice Rink in Forrest Park will have extended hours on Saturday, Dec. 31 for guests to enjoy.
- Where: Steinberg Ice Rink
- When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Information about hours and prices is available here.
New Year's Day Slinger Brunch
Hi-Pointe Drive-In on McCausland will host its inaugural Slingin' in the New Year Brunch. Guests can munch on "hangover helper" meals and drinks. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas at the restaurant.
St. Charles County
New Year's Eve Made Easy
Bar Louie in St. Charles is hosting their New Year's Eve celebration with no crowds and no dress code. Drinks, party favors, photo opportunities and entertainment will be available.
- Where: Bar Louie in St. Charles
- When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Information about the event is available on their website.
NYE @ Rec
Rec Hall in St. Louis is ready to ring in 2023! From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. guests of all ages can come to enjoy games and a balloon drop. Then after 5 p.m. those over 21 years old will be able to enjoy live entertainment, games and a balloon drop for the new year.
- Where: Rec Hall STL (800 S. Duchesne Dr. St Charles, MO)
- When: Saturday, Dec. 31
Prices and information are available on the Rec Hall's Facebook.
Metro East
Masquerade New Year's Eve Party
Holiday Shores Clubhouse will host a masquerade new year's party for guests to enjoy! Guests can buy tickets including food and drinks or just to dance the night away.
- Where: Holiday Shores Clubhouse
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Information and tickets are available on their website.
NYE Masquerade Party
The Olde Wicks Factory in Highland, Illinois will host their own Masquerade Party in their newest and biggest venue space. Food, live music and much more will be offered throughout the night.
Where: The Olde Wicks Factory (1100 5th St. Highland, Illinois)
When: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Get your tickets for the event here.
New Year's Eve Red Carpet Event
Bella Vista Winery in Maryville, Illinois will host an elegant and fun evening with music, food and wine to celebrate the new year.
Where: Bella Vista Winery (6633 East Main Street Maryville, Illinois)
When: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Reserve your table here.
5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more celebrations are announced. Missed an event? Send us an email.