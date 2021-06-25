Celebrate Summer Solstice on Edera's magical courtyard patio

Edera is the recently opened Italian eatery in the Central West End and you're invited to a party to kick off summer the right way.

Edera, the recently opened Italian eatery in the Central West End is holding a Summer Solstice Celebration on Friday, June 25 from 9PM to midnight.

Guests can sit under the stars while sampling the eatery’s new food and beverage specials and taking in live music from DJ Al Cheekz.

Inspired by the popular Summer Solstice celebrations in Italy, Edera is going all out for the season with the launch of two new menus: a Burrata and Bubbles Happy Hour (Tuesdays-Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m.) and Pizza for a Purpose Late Night Menu (Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. - midnight.).

The Summer Solstice launch event is open to the public and does not require reservations; food and beverage is for purchase.

Edera Italian Eatery opened in October 2021 in the former Scape space in the Central West End. The redesigned restaurant is modern and approaches traditional Italian cuisine with refined simplicity.