Chris Rock adds second St. Louis date following Oscars altercation

A June 12 date has been added "due to popular demand," according to a news release.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Chris Rock has added a second St. Louis date to his "Ego Death World Tour 2022."

The announcement came Monday, a month after the original date was announced and a week after he was infamously slapped onstage by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Rock's 38-leg "Ego Death World Tour 2022" kicked off April 2 and makes its way to Stifel Theater on June 11. Now, a June 12 date has been added "due to popular demand," according to a news release.

Tickets for the June 12 date go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 8 on Ticketmaster.com. The Live Nation and venue presale kicks off April 6. As of Monday, limited seats remained for his original June 11 date.

There was no word on if Rock's set in St. Louis will address his Oscars altercation with Will Smith, though he did address it in Boston last week when his tour kicked off.

Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since the slap. Rock only briefly addressed it to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened."

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets. The nighttime performances came just three days after Smith smacked the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an Academy Award.

Rock didn't mention Smith or Pinkett Smith by name at his show in Boston. Wearing all white, he seemed to be almost embarrassed by the multiple ovations he received. As the applause carried on for minutes — with fans yelling “I love you, Chris!” — the comedian appeared to be getting emotional, a guest seated near the stage told The Associated Press.

“How was your weekend?” Rock joked before getting into his set.

Ticket prices to Rock's comedy shows skyrocketed after Smith took to the awards stage and slapped Rock on live TV, but the comedian made clear he wasn’t going to talk at length about it.

“If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said.