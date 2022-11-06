Chris Rock tour coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — Chris Rock's "Ego Death World Tour 2022" is coming to St. Louis this summer.
Rock's 38-leg "Ego Death World Tour 2022" kicks off April 2 and makes its way to Stifel Theater on June 11. It's his first world tour in more than five years.
"Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices," stated a press release from Live Nation, which is producing the tour. "With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director."
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
Below is the full list of tour dates. More dates will be announced soon, Live Nation said.
* Not a Live Nation Date
Date City Venue
- Sat April 2 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- Sat April 2 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
- Fri April 8 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino*
- Sat April 9 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino
- Sat April 9 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
- Thu April 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
- Fri April 15 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
- Sat April 16 Durham, NC DPAC
- Wed April 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem
- Thu April 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem
- Fri April 22 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
- Fri May 6 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- Sat May 7 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- Fri June 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
- Tue June 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre
- Thu June 9 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
- Sat June 11 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
- Tue June 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
- Thu June 16 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
- Sat June 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Tue June 21 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
- Thu June 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- Fri June 24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- Sat June 25 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino*
- Sun July 3 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- Thu July 7 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre-Oakland
- Wed July 27 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- Fri July 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta
- Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
- Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
- Fri Sept. 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit
- Mon Sept. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
- Thu Oct. 6 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
- Thu Oct. 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
- Tue Oct. 18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
- Fri Oct. 21 Vancouver, BC UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- Thu Oct. 27 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall
- Thu Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre