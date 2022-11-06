Chris Rock tour coming to St. Louis this summer

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Chris Rock's "Ego Death World Tour 2022" is coming to St. Louis this summer.

Rock's 38-leg "Ego Death World Tour 2022" kicks off April 2 and makes its way to Stifel Theater on June 11. It's his first world tour in more than five years.

"Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices," stated a press release from Live Nation, which is producing the tour. "With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Below is the full list of tour dates. More dates will be announced soon, Live Nation said.

