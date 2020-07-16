Lights, camera, action! Competition now open for St. Louis filmmakers

Cinema St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation are inviting filmmakers to enter the competition by creating short works that incorporate nature as a key element

ST. LOUIS — Cinema St. Louis announced the seventh edition of the Cinema at Citygarden competition.

Cinema St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation are inviting St. Louis filmmakers to enter the competition by creating short works that incorporate nature as a key element.

The juried competition will award cash prizes to the top three entries, according to a news release. The first place prize is $1,500, second place is $1,000 and third place is $500.

The winning shorts, along with other submitted work, will be featured as part of a program that will screen on Citygarden’s video wall starting May 28, 2021. The video wall program will play on a loop from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through June 27, 2021.

Cinema St. Louis also will screen the three winning shorts, as well as other selected entries, as part of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase held in July 2021. The winning shorts will be eligible for consideration by the St. Louis International Film Festival held Nov. 4-14, 2021.

The deadline to enter the competition is April 5, 2021. The cash-prize winners and the selected additional works will be announced May 28, 2021.

For more information about the competition, call Cinema St. Louis executive director Cliff Froehlich at 314-289-4151 or email cliff@cinemastlouis.org.