ST. LOUIS — Cirque du Soleil is bringing one of its most popular productions to St. Louis.

Corteo is the newest arena production in the Cirque du Soleil line of performances. The North American tour will wind through St. Louis in April with performances at the Chaifetz Arena on Saint Louis University’s campus.

The cast of acrobats, musicians, singers and actors will put on seven shows from April 24 to 28, 2018. Tickets are on sale now for Cirque Club members. Membership is free and available online here.

Tickets will be available to the public Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. online at the Cirque du Soleil website here.

Cirque du Soleil

Corteo, which means “a joyous procession,” is a show about a festive parade imagine by a clown.

“The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth,” a news release announce the show stated.

Show schedule:

Wednesday, April 24 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 – 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 – 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

