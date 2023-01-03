Comedy legends Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock bringing standup tour to St. Louis

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their laugh-out-loud standup comedy tour to St. Louis this January.

On Tuesday, the pair announced the addition of a St. Louis show on their co-headlining U.S. arena tour. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Enterprise Center.

Actor and comedian Rock got his big break as a cast member of the NBC comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s, according to Biography.com. The three-time Grammy Award-winner for best comedy album is also known for the co-creation of the television show "Everybody Hates Chris," which was based on his childhood, and for acting roles in "The Longest Yard," "Grown Ups," "Madagascar," "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and other comedies.

Comedian and producer Chappelle will join Rock on stage. Chappelle, also a three-time Grammy Award-winner for best comedy album, shot to fame in 2003 with the launch of his popular sketch-comedy program "Chappelle's Show." Chappelle walked from the program on the show's third season and resumed standup comedy touring in 2013, according to Biography.com. Most recently, he's released several hit standup specials on Netflix.

Tickets for the live show in St. Louis go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $76.50 to $296.30.

Click here to purchase tickets.

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed during the show. Upon arrival, guests' phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches, which can be unlocked at the end of the show.