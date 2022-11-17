Convenience, Variety, Familiar Fashion: Market by Macy's now open in Chesterfield Commons

Market by Macy's combines convenience and variety in Chesterfield Commons.

CHESTERFIELD - Macy's has introduced a new concept with a more convenient store model by bringing a condensed selection of the latest trends right to your neighborhood.

Market by Macy's serves as the latest one-stop-shop in the Chesterfield Commons. On Friday, November 11th the Macy's team celebrated its grand opening and now, customers are invited in for all their gifting needs.

From toys to apparel, even makeup and skincare, Market by Macy's is all stocked up with fashionistas on standby to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Throughout the store, customers can find what the company calls "trend pavilions." It's a section of handpicked pieces so customers can easily put outfits together.

Madonna Kingsley, manager of the Chesterfield store, says it's all about jewel tones and sparkles ahead of the holidays.

“We know our customers love variety and we want to give those options at Market by Macy’s,” Kingsley said.

From head to toe, customers can find products to nurture their skin, apply a full face of makeup, style a brand new outfit and even a pair of shoes to go with it.

Just like a Macy's department store, customers can use their Macy's card and rack up rewards points at this new location.

It's even more simple to get in and out of the Chesterfield Commons rather than a mall department store, making this new store easy to access, but the convenience doesn't stop there.

Customers are welcome to purchase items online to be delivered, picked up in store or curbside, and if something doesn't work out, online Macy's purchases can be returned at the new location, too.

The Market by Macy's team says the goal is to put community first. That's why the store plans to invite local entrepreneurs into the new Chesterfield store for weekly popup events.