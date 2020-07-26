Costas joins CNN to talk on intersection of news and sports

Costas left NBC Sports after 40 years, but one relationship there led to his new gig at CNN.

NEW YORK — Bob Costas has signed a contributor deal with CNN to offer commentary on the intersection between sports and news.

There's plenty to talk about, with the return of professional sports following the coronavirus lockdown, the involvement of athletes in social justice protests, and the Washington football team ditching its nickname.

Costas left NBC Sports after 40 years, but one relationship there led to his new gig at CNN.