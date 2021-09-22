Can you help solve the St. Louis mystery?

ST. LOUIS — A special moment is frozen in time after one woman pulled out her cellphone and snapped a photo Saturday afternoon.

Jessica Buhrman was heading downtown with her boyfriend, Adam, when she spotted a man drop to one knee.

It happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on a pedestrian bridge over I-44.

"We were driving down the highway at 60 mph, so I pulled out my phone as fast as I could, but this was the best image I could get. As you can see from the original photo, I did a bit of editing to make it pretty," Jessica told 5 On Your Side.

"I slapped Adam's shoulder, 'Adam! There's an engagement happening!' We both got chills seeing such a beautifully timed engagement with the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in the background."

Jessica snapped the picture while her boyfriend was driving.

"We had never even noticed that walkway before. It was a really creative spot for a GFPBR engagement! You could see all of the balloons above Forest Park."

She decided to post the picture on Instagram hoping enough people shared it she could find the mystery couple.

"We did not see anyone else around, let alone a photographer. I am hoping to find the happy couple so they have this picture of their special moment. We will certainly never forget it!"

Jessica also shared the post on a Facebook group that's made up of wedding photographers. That post has now been shared more than 5,000 times.

Any of my St. Louis friends know of a couple that got engaged on Sunday?! Someone was trying to catch a picture of the... Posted by Lauren Cassimatis on Tuesday, September 21, 2021